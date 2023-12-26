Gov Bala Mohammed to Christian faithful’s: Pray for President Tinubu to succeed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has appealed to the Christians faithful’s in the state to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in his administration in the country.



Besides the governor also call on them to pray pavently for peace, unity and tranquility of both People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) lead governors to deliver the devident of democracy at their respective states.

Mohammed made the appeal when he received a delegations of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) on a Christmas homage visit at Government House, Monday in Bauchi. Noting that the President now needs our collective prayers to succeed.

According to the governor, said: “the issue of politicking is over, it is time for action, therefore, what the country needed most is a pavent prayers for our leaders to lead the nation to the right parts.

The governor used the occasion to solicit for more support and prayers for his administration to succeed and deliver on the good work already started for the overall development of the State.

Mohammed commended Christian community in the state for unflinching support to him and his administration since 2019 when he was first elected as Governor and in 2023 when he was re-elected for a second term respectively.

He also stressed the need for people to always hold government accountable in order to ensure that the right thing was done.

In his speech, the chairman of Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Rev Abraham Damina appreciated the governor over his kind gesture with the support for Christian in the state.

He equally thanked the Governor for consideration and respecting the Christian community for appointing their sons and daughters into his state executive cabinet as well as the approval of the new site for cemetery and providing provision for employment of Christians teachers into education sector in the state.

Earlier, the Senior Special Adviser on Christians Affairs, Pastor Luka Magaji Luka urged the members to pray for the governor’s victory at the supreme Court Judgment.

Our correspondent reports that the event witnessed the presentation of Award to the governor, distribution of thousands wrappers to the Christian members.