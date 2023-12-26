Army Chief salutes gallant troops, celebrate Christmas,New year  in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Toareed Abiodun Lagbaja has saluted gallant troops for their commitment toward ending banditry and other crimes nation wide .

He also ,reassured of the Nigerian Army resilience and readiness to adequately strengthen it capacity with necessary fighting equipment and enablers against the nation’s enemies.

He described the coming year to the NA as one with lofty strategic commitment and dedication to overcoming security challenges

He said the army was poised to driving a responsive training and motivation approach to further brace its capacity and responsibility as an institution.

” We will soon take delivery of more operational equipment including helicopters and other enablers to further our course against internal and external security challenges”

Lagbaja made the remarks on Christmas day at the 8 Division headquarters, Giginya Barracks Sokoto while joining other personnels and families to celebrate the occasion and New Year season.

He said the army was fast bracing to celebrate efforts at towards ensuring the protection of the country’s territorial integrity.

According to Lagbaja who noted that the country was faced with challenges in delivering it’s core responsibility , vowed that nothing was unsumountable while adding that ” the NA headquarters will continue to build it’s physical and moral capacity as well fighting power through driving responsive synergy with other agencies for safety and peaceful activities to thrive in the country.”

While stressing that the army was concerned about the welfare and well being of its personnel and families, the army Chief said it was of utmost importance to support those on duty as morale booster.

” I am delighted to be with you and to appreciate as week thank our gallant officers and men in wieldering every storm that came their way in defence of the country .

” I will use this space to thank our gallant troops and families for their purposeful and unwavery sacrifices and dedication in serving and keeping the country together.

” Is a fact that do many of the troops are not able to make it to Sokoto to be with their families today because they are duty bound to and responsible to stand on guard. We appreciate and thank them for their resilience in discharging their constitutional role “, the COAS said.

Lagbaja disclosed that the NA was responsive and sensitive to driving initiatives many welfare projects citing example of the newly commissioned indoor multi purpose sports hall of the Giginya Barracks for the benefit of officers and men.