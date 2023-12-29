Gov Alia Signs 2024 Budget Into Law

…Says Implementation takes effect January 1st, 2024

Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has signed into law the state’s 2024 Budget .

Performing the ceremony at the Old Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House on Friday, December 29th, 2023, the governor described the occasion as a significant step towards the progress and prosperity of Benue State.

Christened “the budget for infrastructural development, job creation, and poverty alleviation,” Governor Alia explained that the budget has an aggregated financing to the sum of 225.7 Billion naira.

According to the governor, out of the total aggregated financing sum , there is a recurrent expenditure of 110. 5 Billion, representing 48.9% of the total budget, while the Capital head stands at 115. 2 Billion naira, representing 51.1% of the total 2024 budget, adding further that the deficit financing of the budget stands at 34. 6 Billion naira only, representing 15.3% of the total 2024 budget.

He said the budget will serve as a roadmap which will chart the course for a future where Benue communities will thrive, with the economy flourishing and the citizens of the state enjoying an improved quality of life.

Citing examples of critical areas covered in the budget, Governor Alia said the administration is going to invest significantly in the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure, adding that job seekers and entrepreneurs will also smile.

“This budget is a beacon of hope for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs. We understand the importance of job creation in fostering a dynamic and resilient economy. By allocating resources to various sectors, we aim to stimulate economic activities that will, in turn generate employment opportunities. Whether through public works projects, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, Agriculture or investments in emerging industries, in which we are committed to creating a conducive environment for job growth. Poverty alleviation remains at the forefront of our agenda” he stated.

While appreciating the legislators for their tireless efforts at ensuring the Budget is passed into law, the governor called for the support of all Benue people, saying “together, we can build a future that is characterized by prosperity, inclusivity, and shared success.”

The signing of the Budget comes a day after the Benue State House of Assembly had passed the bill presented by the Governor a few weeks to the Assembly.

Prominent amongst those in attendance during the signing include the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Austin Agada, the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, F.B. Mnyim, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Michael Oglegba, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, Director General of the Benue State Planning Commission, Dr. Jerome Andohol amongst several other top government functionaries.