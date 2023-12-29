Amaraku Day Celebration: Imo Finest Commissioner, Rubby Emele Harps On Unity – Solicits Support Uzodimma

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

‘Finest’ Imo Commissioner, honourable Rubby Emele has urged the good people of Amaraku Community and the entire Imo residents not to withdraw their supports and prayers for the well-being of the State, and Governor Hope Uzodimma who was recently reelected for second term in office.

The Commissioner, made this known during the ceremony which featured the outpour of prayers on the governor, Hope Uzodimma and the lawmaker representing Isiala Mbano in Imo State House Of Assembly, Hon. Sam Osuji by the various traditional rulers in Amaraku community.

Emele who is the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, also urged the youths to emulate their parents and the traditional rulers who are the custodians of the land in order that the community heritage was preserved and sustained for the betterment of posterity

She described the occasion as a symbol of peace and unity and recalled it was as old as time and had unified the community in achieving greatness both in business, politics and academia.

Interacting with Newsmen shortly after the invent, Emele said; the community is rich in tradition, it has been a unifying factor among the people.

The Commissioner who was conspicuously present at the ceremony urged the people to continue to support the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma reminding of the derivable benefits the community stands to gain ahead of time.

“Amaraku community has benefitted so much from the Shared Prosperity Government but like Oliver Twist, we are still asking for more. The Governor means well for us and he has demonstrated it in several ways.”