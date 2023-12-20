Ezeship Tussle: Stop Harassing Your Kinsmen, Group Cautions Imo Reps Member’s Father

A group under the auspices of Owerri Zonal Youth Platform (OZYP) has called on the apex leader of the All Progressive Congress APC, in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Prince Charles Amadi (Chalvon) to stop harassing his kinsmen over the Ezeship tussle that has dealt devastating blows on the fragile peace that existed in his Eziama autonomous community, in Ikeduru Local Government Area.

The Leader of the group, Comrade Kingsley Nnabuihe, while addressing journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday stated that majority of those, especially the youths who voted for Charlvon’s son Hon Akarachi Amadi who is currently representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives in the February, 25, 2023 election did not do so to give Charlvon the opportunity to harass, intimidate and terrorize his kinsmen, especially those who are not comfortable with the emergence of his brother as the traditional ruler of Eziama autonomous community.

“On this note, we urge Charlvon to desist henceforth from allegedly using hoodlums and security operatives to harass and intimidate his opponents in the Ezeship tussle and allow constituted authorities, including the Zone 9, Police Command, Umuahia and the Magistrate Court where the matter is pending to handle it dispassionately”.

The group, also expressed dismay at the level of violence that has been unleashed on some respectable indigenes of the community, “especially those who are said to be bold and courageous enough to speak out against or oppose what majority of the people are grudgingly tolerating out of fear adding that it is wrong to impose oneself or relative on the people, who, under normal circumstances should be allowed to choose who would preside over their affairs at all levels including the Ezeship of the community”.

It was alleged that Charlvon and his group have consistently gone extra mile to impose their stooge who, incidentally is his brother on the community as the traditional ruler against the wish of the people. This, it was gathered, has led to several violent attacks on some people in the community. The latest in the series is the reported invasion of the home of a respected cabinet Chief in the community, Dr Edmund Mbaegbu, who was said to have miraculously escaped death, as attempts to set him ablaze inside his house was foiled by providence, when the fuel that was allegedly poured on him refused ignite the match stick that was struck and thrown at him while his wife and children fled for safety.