Community Youths Mock Anambra Billionaire After Contributing Money to Grade Road to His Mansion

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Some youths in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the hometown of the Chairman of the Stanel Group, Chief Stanley Uzochukwu, have made mockery of the billionaire for not tarring road to his mansion.

Recall that the Stanel Boss, a multi billionaire business mogul and oil magnet, recently opened a Five-Star Hotel in Lagos State, which has been adjudged to be one of the biggest hotels in West Africa.

The commissioning of the hotel, known as The Delborough Lagos, attracted many dignitaries from different parts of the country, including former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo; as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, among high-profile individuals.

However, barely two days after the grand opening of the state-of-the-art hotel, a video surfaced online, showing some youths of Osumenyi, Chief Uzochukwu’s community, making mockery of him.

The video also shows a caterpillar on duty grading a long-stretched non-tarred road in the community. Along the road was a gigantic mansion, which the youths said belonged to the Stanel Boss.

The youths in the video, said the road maintenance work was being sponsored by them through joint contribution.

According to them, the finance being used on the road was part of the money they contributed for waste evacuation in the community, but which they eventually decided

to channel a portion it of them to grading of the all-important road.

While noting that the road also passes in front of another billionaire in the community, identified as Chief Ben Onwughalu; the youths said grading the road would make it motorable and comfortable for the billionaires to ply with their Rolls-Royce when they come home for Christmas celebration.

“When they come back, let them see how the youths graded their roads that lead to their mansions for them. We know they will come back with their Rolls-Royce this Christmas, and we don’t want their Rolls-Royce to hang or spoil due to bad road that leads to their houses. So, we want to help them. Since they don’t want to help us, let us help them. If Mohammed refuses to go to the mountain, mountain will go to Mohammed,” the youths said in the viral video.