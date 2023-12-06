Imo : Notorious Otokoto’s Lifeless Body To Be Represented With Plantian Stem For Burial

The entire family members of Late Nze High Chief Vincent Otokoto Duru, (Mbirim I of Umudim) in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, have fixed date for the burial of their beloved father, uncle and brother who died at the age of 93 years.

That was made known in a burial poster in circulation which reads ,”With gratitude to God Almighty and with total submission to the will of God for a life well spent; the entire family of Duru Umuduruejeme village in Umudim Ikeduru LGA of Imo State of Nigeria;

“We therefore announces the passing unto glory of their husbands, father, brother, uncle, grand father and great grand father, Late Nze Vincent Duru (Otokoto)”.

Impartial Observers learnt that the family had earlier slated a date on the month of December 2023.

Recall the Owerri 1995-1996 Otokoto Saga/Riot, an Ikeduru born notorious armed criminal and ritualist who killed many people in Owerri and later ended up in prison. At Rivers State correctional Facility where he died after 27 Years.

Investigation revealed that his family members shall cut off a plantian stem representing his lifeless body which must be lowered into his grave as part of the Igbo rituals for anyone whose died afar and his lifeless body was not seen.