Benue: Coalition of PDP Youths back Agbese for lowering Gov Alia’s photo

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A group known as Coalition of PDP Youths in Enone, has condemned those criticising the lawmaker representing Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese, for recently lowering the portrait of the Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, earlier hanging in his office.

Briefing newsmen in Makurdi on recent political developments in Benue state, the youth said as Representatives of PDP Youths from Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo LGAs, “We stand with Agbese and The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

Recall that a video making rounds on social media showed where the lawmaker removed the portrait of the state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, he hung in his office and issued an order that the photo should not be touched.

While removing Alia’s portrait, Agbese had praised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Senator George Akume whose portrait remains on the wall of his office, calling him the father of APC in Benue.

The removal of governor’s portrait by the lawmaker has however generated controversies in the state with some people condemning his action saying Agbese he rode on Governor Alia’s back to get to office.

But the Enone youths said the lawmaker, by his action, was upholding the rule of law and expressing his disgust to the governor’s alleged flagrant disobedience to the constitution of the country.

Speaking through their leader, Dan Atayi the youths said, “As you already know, the member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency and deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Media and Publicity, Philip Agbese, has demonstrated his love for the rule of law and constitution of the Fed. Republic of Nigeria by kicking against the illegal suspension of local government administration in Benue State.

“His passion for upholding the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria led him to lower the official portrait of the Governor in his office at the National Assembly.

“Agbese’s action was based on what he termed Alia’s “disrespect” for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rule of law!

“We, youths of the Peoples Democratic Party, from his Federal Constituency of Benue State, commend Chief Agbese who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for standing for the rule of law and speaking against the suspension of elected local Government Chairpersons in Benue State, whom are members of the PDP.”

They advised those attacking the lawmaker to desist from such acts and seek forgiveness for fighting against a true representative of the people, a lover of democracy and rule of law.

“PDP Youths in Enone equally warn those threatening Agbese to desist from such threats as our prayers are with Agbese and no evil plot against him will see the light of day.

They assured the lawmaker of their unflinching support against what they described as “anti-democratic forces” that have resorted to malicious and unwarranted attacks on his person.”