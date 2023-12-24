ASUU Kicks As BSU Withholds Lecturers’ Salary Over Results

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi Chapter says Congress will convene to take decision on the withholding of salaries of lecturers that have not submitted “outstanding results of 2020/2022 Academic Session.”

Chairman of the Union, Dr. Tarnongo Victor, told 247Ureport on phone that there are other disciplinary measures to adopt other than denying workers their welfare package.

He was reacting to the “inter-office memo” earlier released by the university’s Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Mfaga Modom, titled “Release of outstanding results for 2020/2021 Academic Session.”

According to the memo, BSU Management Committee, had at its 337th meeting held on Monday, 11th December, 2023, “resolved to withhold salaries of lecturers who fail to submit their results by Monday, 18th December, 2023.”

The development was consequent upon directives to Deans and Heads of Department to submit all outstanding results for 2020/2021 Academic session on or before 18th December, 2023.

It is understood that some graduates of BSU that left the university for close to a year or more have not been able to proceed on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme because of the inability of the university to process their final year results.

Further checks reveal that the university received security report on a planned protests by the affected students earlier in the week, leaving management with no choice than to take the decision to withhold December salaries of the affected lecturers.

However, Dr. Tarnongo indicates that the delay or non-submission of the outstanding results is not for any fault of the lecturers, seemingly blaming the university management for the development.

A lecturer, who spoke with this medium on condition of anonymity says the BSU ASUU may embark on industrial action from 30th December because of accumulated arrears of entitlements.