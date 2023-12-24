8.4 C
New York
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Search
Subscribe

NYCN Europe Appoints Mzough as Council Head in Russia

World News
NYCN Europe Appoints Mzough as Council Head in Russia
NYCN Europe Appoints Mzough as Council Head in Russia

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Europe Chapter, has announced the appointment of Mzough Oranderen Matthew as the council’s head in the Russian Federation.
NYCN says “this significant appointment reflects Mzough’s dedication, leadership qualities, and commitment to the welfare of Nigerian youth.”
Mzough, in his acceptance expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Governor of the Council, NYCN Europe Chapter, Ambassador Collins Idahosa, for entrusting him with this esteemed role. With a sense of duty and enthusiasm, Mzough pledged to utilise his office to support Nigerian youth, both at home and in the diaspora.
He says his vision is to foster unity, empowerment, and collaboration among Nigerian youth in Russia, contributing to their personal and professional growth.
Mzough’s dedication to this cause is a testament to his passion for the betterment of the Nigerian youth community.
The Russian NYCN Head is a Master’s Degree student of Petroleum Engineering at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology Moscow, Russia.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ASUU Kicks As BSU Withholds Lecturers’ Salary Over Results
Next article
Dahiru Bauchi disowns letter to chief justice of Nigeria over Kano gubernatorial tussle

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.