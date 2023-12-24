NYCN Europe Appoints Mzough as Council Head in Russia

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Europe Chapter, has announced the appointment of Mzough Oranderen Matthew as the council’s head in the Russian Federation.

NYCN says “this significant appointment reflects Mzough’s dedication, leadership qualities, and commitment to the welfare of Nigerian youth.”

Mzough, in his acceptance expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Governor of the Council, NYCN Europe Chapter, Ambassador Collins Idahosa, for entrusting him with this esteemed role. With a sense of duty and enthusiasm, Mzough pledged to utilise his office to support Nigerian youth, both at home and in the diaspora.

He says his vision is to foster unity, empowerment, and collaboration among Nigerian youth in Russia, contributing to their personal and professional growth.

Mzough’s dedication to this cause is a testament to his passion for the betterment of the Nigerian youth community.

The Russian NYCN Head is a Master’s Degree student of Petroleum Engineering at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology Moscow, Russia.