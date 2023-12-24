Army Rescues 52 Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation HADARIN DAJI, on Friday, rescued 52 kidnap victims in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army on Saturday.

The statement partly read, “The feat was recorded on December 22, 2023, when troops cleared and destroyed terrorists enclaves at Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi villages and Bunwanga Gundumi forest in Isa LGA of Sokoto state.

“During the operation, the troops of the OPHD rescued 52 kidnap victims while several terrorists were neutralized.

“The rescued victims include 14 males, 32 females and six children who will undergo medical check-up, debrief and hand over to appropriate authorities to reunite them with their families.”