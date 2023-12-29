Anambra Politician, Chris Uba Confirms Attack on His Convoy, Explains How it Happened

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A political godfather and erstwhile Anambra South Senatorial candidate, Dr. Chris Uba has confirmed attack on his convoy by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

It would be recalled that two police officers were, on Thursday, shot dead at Orie Uga Roundabout by gunmen who disguised as military personnel. The officers were later identified as personnel attached to the Enugu State Police Command, who Dr. Uba to Anambra.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, Dr. Uba who confirmed the attack, described it as very unfortunate and shared his heartfelt condolences to the families of the murdered officers.

When asked how it happened, the Enugu-based politician said he attended the Ofala Festival of the Traditional Ruler of Nnewi, H.R.H. Igwe Kenneth Orizu at Nnewi, and was returning through his hometown, Uga, before the gunmen struck.

The gunmen eventually abandoned one of their cars and escaped in their bulletproof car.

As at the time of filing this report, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered an intensive manhunt for the armed men, while also commiserating with the families of the officers, assuring that the death of the officers will not be in vain.