8.4 C
New York
Friday, December 29, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Akeredolu’s Demise: Gov. Nwifuru Describes Him As Patriotic Leader

National
Akeredolu's Demise: Gov. Nwifuru Describes Him As Patriotic Leader
Gov Akeredolu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has described former Governor of Ondo State as a patriotic leader who stopped at nothing at rendering best services to his people.

According to Governor Nwifuru, the Ondo State former Chief Executive was “an astute politician, a legal icon and affable philanthropist who will be greatly missed. The transformation which he brought when he presided over the affairs of the State will remain indelible. Worthy of mention is his commitment towards improving infrastructure and human capital development.”

“The death of former Governor Akeredolu has created a vacuum not only in the political space but in the legal circle where he served as President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, and has continued to offer wise counsel to the younger ones in the profession.”

READ ALSO  In the spirit of Christmas, pray for Nigeria and extend kindness to others – Fayemi

The Governor on behalf of Government and people of Ebonyi State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ondo State as they mourn their leader.

“To the immediate family, my prayers and thoughts are with you as I pray for the repose of his souls.”.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
“How I Met My Husband Akeredolu” – Betty Burts In Tears
Next article
Anambra Politician, Chris Uba Confirms Attack on His Convoy, Explains How it Happened

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Port Harcourt Refinery Not ‘Fully’ Ready – Sources

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.