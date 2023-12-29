Akeredolu’s Demise: Gov. Nwifuru Describes Him As Patriotic Leader

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has described former Governor of Ondo State as a patriotic leader who stopped at nothing at rendering best services to his people.

According to Governor Nwifuru, the Ondo State former Chief Executive was “an astute politician, a legal icon and affable philanthropist who will be greatly missed. The transformation which he brought when he presided over the affairs of the State will remain indelible. Worthy of mention is his commitment towards improving infrastructure and human capital development.”

“The death of former Governor Akeredolu has created a vacuum not only in the political space but in the legal circle where he served as President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, and has continued to offer wise counsel to the younger ones in the profession.”

The Governor on behalf of Government and people of Ebonyi State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ondo State as they mourn their leader.

“To the immediate family, my prayers and thoughts are with you as I pray for the repose of his souls.”.