8.4 C
New York
Friday, December 29, 2023
Search
Subscribe

How 23-year-old Female Lover Shot Police Boyfriend Dead In Imo

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Joshua Chibuzom| Owerri

A policeman attached to the Imo State Police Command, Cosmas Ugwu, has been shot dead by his girlfriend.

Ugwu was killed on Tuesday, Dec. 26, by his 23-year-old girlfriend, who was identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered from reliable sources that the incident occurred around 6:30pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

“The deceased had a fight with his girlfriend in the room at the police station, and in the course of the altercation, the girl reached for the deceased’s rifle, pulled the trigger and shot him three times.

READ ALSO  I'll Still Marry You in Our Next World — Soludo's Wife Tells Him

Officers on counter duty were said to have run for cover when they heard three gunshots from the room being occupied by the deceased officer.” Source revealed.

Confirming the news, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye said that the Suspect tactically collected a service pistol attached to the police officer and shot him to death.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Friday, police revealed that the suspect has been arrested and shall be charged to Court after criminal investigations is done.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Politician, Chris Uba Confirms Attack on His Convoy, Explains How it Happened
Next article
Amaraku Day Celebration: Imo Finest Commissioner, Rubby Emele Harps On Unity – Solicits Support Uzodimma

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Not all inmates committed crime that brought them into correctional centres - Archbishop Okeke

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.