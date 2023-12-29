How 23-year-old Female Lover Shot Police Boyfriend Dead In Imo

From Joshua Chibuzom| Owerri

A policeman attached to the Imo State Police Command, Cosmas Ugwu, has been shot dead by his girlfriend.

Ugwu was killed on Tuesday, Dec. 26, by his 23-year-old girlfriend, who was identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered from reliable sources that the incident occurred around 6:30pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

“The deceased had a fight with his girlfriend in the room at the police station, and in the course of the altercation, the girl reached for the deceased’s rifle, pulled the trigger and shot him three times.

Officers on counter duty were said to have run for cover when they heard three gunshots from the room being occupied by the deceased officer.” Source revealed.

Confirming the news, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye said that the Suspect tactically collected a service pistol attached to the police officer and shot him to death.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Friday, police revealed that the suspect has been arrested and shall be charged to Court after criminal investigations is done.