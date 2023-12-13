Again, Ohaneze appeals for Kanu’s release, amnesty for IPOB members

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has, again appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu said incarceration of Kanu had “created unnecessary excuse for terrorism in a region whose people had, hitherto lived in peace and pursued their occupation wherever they were with patriotic zeal”.

He added that his release would be a “highly prized Christmas Gift to the Igbo and other Nigerians committed to a peaceful and secure country”.

“I want, on behalf of all Igbo worldwide, to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good office to direct for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Kanu’s case is well known to all Igbo and Nigerians. It is the belief of many that the release of Nnamdi Kanu does not constitute any threat to our democracy or social cohesion and peace.

“Besides, a Nigerian Court has passed a judgement directing that Kanu should be released. Many Nigerians from the 36 States and Abuja have also made appeal for his release.

“As the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the leader of Igbo worldwide, I brought this matter up at a joint meeting of South-South, South-West, South-East and Middle-Belt of Nigeria and they unanimously endorsed that Kanu should be released”.

He said he was making a passionate appeal to Tinubu to assist to procure the release of Kanu.

“I further advocate that in addition to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal government should adopt a non-kinetic approach to the security problem in the South East.

“God bless and protect our President; God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Igbo leader prayed.