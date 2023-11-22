We’ve spend over N90b on infrastructures, capital projects – Gov Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has today disclosed that his administration had so far spend over ninety billion naira out of the one hundred billion naira loan borrowed on capital projects in the state.

Besides the governor said state government also save some little money being received from the federal government so that the state can liverage on the loan to do instfractures alone.

Mohammed gave the hint while declaring opening of the 3rd State Executive Council Meeting at the Exco Chamber Government House, noted that his administration have executed a lot of program and policies on infrastructural developments in many areas in the state.

“We had borrowed one hundred billion naira loan and today the project’s alone for the infrastructures is gating up to ninety billion naira”,.

“We’re not theft, we’re not here to take anything out from the system, we want to to take back every single kobo”,.

“we’re equally save some for health and education sectors from the little we received from the federal government so that we would leverage on the loan”,.

While reiterating his administration for payment of salaries, wages and other allowances to the workers, he charged the Commissioners to know that their are the chief executive officers at their respective MDAs, therefore, you should monitor and manage your nominal roll effectively.

Mohammed also commended the efforts of the State Executive Council members and urged them to improve and ensure uptimal productivity performance among the staff.

The governor disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to organise summits on Education and Investment to improve on educational sector as well as bring more investors to the state.

Mohammed further disclosed that also plan is underway in collaborating with the office of the minister for federal ministry of Communication on how to go away with the lingering issues of ghost worker’s in the system.