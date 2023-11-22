Nigerian Army receives delivery of modern war equipment – COAS

The Nigerian army has taken delivery of some modern equipments and other combat enablers and the provision of more have been finalized .

The Chief of Army Staff ,Lt Gen Taoreed A Lagbaja stated on Wednesday during the Nigerian Army Civic Quarterly Media Chat for Fourth Quarter 2023 held at the Command Guest House Sokoto .

COAS also called on the media practitioners not to unconsciously provide undesirable elements and other characters,oxygen to thrive by propagating their nefarious activities .

According to him,the new additions to our operational capacity have been deployed and their effects are been witnessed across various theatres of operations”.