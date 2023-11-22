Nigerian Army receives delivery of modern war equipment – COAS

From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Nigerian army has taken delivery of some modern equipments and other combat enablers and the provision of more have been finalized .
The Chief of Army Staff ,Lt Gen Taoreed A Lagbaja stated on Wednesday during the Nigerian Army Civic Quarterly Media Chat for Fourth Quarter 2023 held at the Command Guest House Sokoto .
COAS also called on the media practitioners not to unconsciously provide undesirable elements and other characters,oxygen to thrive by propagating their nefarious activities .
According to him,the new additions to our operational capacity have been deployed and their effects are been witnessed across various theatres of operations”.
He assured that the Nigerian Army is mindful of the complexities and challenges of the current insecurity environment across the country .
He maintain that this is necessary because terrorists ,insurgents and other deviants seek attention and thrive on propaganda and rain of fear ,terror on well – meaning citizens .
Represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Taskforce (Northwest) Operation HADARIN DAJI ,Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut .
He noted that the activities of non – state actors that seek to undermine the security ,wellbeing and collective prosperity of Nigeria would be highly degraded and almost non – existent without the collaboration of some unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons in the society .
” It is our collective efforts that would guarantee the effective decimation of insecurity and the restoration of peace in our society.
The Chief of Army noted that the desire to ensure the quick resolution of the security challenges has necessitated the deployment of Nigerian army troops across various theatres in all geopolitical zones in Nigeria .
Lagbaja further said these deployments have carefully done to deal with the multiplicity of security challenges in the respective regions .
In his remarks ,the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs Maj Gen Nosakhare Ugbo assures that the Nigerian Army is poise to continue to engage with media to enable initiate more proactive actions towards improving the soldiers operational activities .
Ugbo also encouraged the participants to use the opportunity to further cement the existing partnership between the media and the Nigerian Army.