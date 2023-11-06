We’ll Provide Essential Infrastructure To Ameliorate Transportation- Gov. Bala Mohammed Vows

As he flag off dualization of Ningi 11km road

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says his administration recognizes road development considering its importance in the economy, adding that he will not relent in ensuring that essential infrastructure are provided to citizenry as reciprocation of their overwhelming support to the People’s Democratic Party in the recent elections.

Mohammed was speaking today in Ningi when he led top government officials during the groundbreaking ceremony of the dualization of the 11km G. S.S Ningi- Gudduba road which he said it is in line with the fulfillment of the promises made during his reelection campaign.

The road when completed according to Mohammed, will facilitate commerce and bring access to employment, education among others, saying the Ningi Emirate and entire Central Zone were deprived by the previous administrations hence the need to support him to right the wrongs by creating engagement and inclusivity.

While appreciating and commending the Ningi Emirate for conferring with the new title of Turakin Ningi, Mohammed said the importance of the road will not be only limited to the people of Ningi but Nigeria as whole as it serves as gateway to Kano and Jigawa states.

Governor Bala reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring the provision of dividends of democracy specifically by mitigating the transportation difficulties faced by farmers and merchants in both rural and urban areas.

The dualization project worth over 10 billion naira awarded to Mothercat Nigeria Limited according to the governor will directly create job opportunities to engineers, labourers and artisans, and indirectly to food vendors, suppliers among others in a contraction value change.

He said it will be supervised by a team of engineers from the State Ministry of Works and Transportation and the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure its quality and speedy completion.

The ceremony was graced by His Royal Highness, Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi among other dignitaries.