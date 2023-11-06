8.4 C
Lobi Stars In Yenagoa For Matchday Seven Against Bayelsa United

From Denen Achussah, Makurdi
Lobi Stars FC are due to square up against Bayelsa United in their Match Day seven encounter at Yenagoa. Lobi Stars Media Officer, Uja Emmanuel, says the team is in good spirit.
Last week, the board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) announced reschedule of five matches due to logistics reasons. NPFL clubs affected are Rivers United, Lobi Stars, Doma United, Bendel Insurance, Rangers Int’l, Remo Stars, Gombe United and Bayelsa United.
Today’s kickoff is 4:00pm at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.
Bayelsa United are 19th on the 2023/2024 NPFL table, with the Yes Father Boys, who have a match in hand standing on 5th.
Both sides are level, given their last five encounters – two wins each and one draw. But Lobi Stars appear more clinical this season, having three goals difference from six matches while Bayelsa United have four goals deficit.
Uja told 247ureports that the Yes Father Boys are looking forward to climbing back to their position on the log “after picking three points in Yenagoa.” They were second on the table prior to weekend matches.

