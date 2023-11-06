Sokoto Residents urge to curb spread of Dengue fever -- Health Commissioner

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has urged residents in the state to embark on preventive measures to curb the resurgence of Dengue fever.

The State Commissioner for Health Hajiya Asabe Balarabe made the call in a statement issued in Sokoto.

Hajiya Balarabe noted that although no deaths or bleeding cases have been reported so far, the state Ministry of Health was urging the residents to take preventive measures seriously to curb the spread of the viral illness.

According to the statement , the ministry in the state received reports of fever cases in many parts of the state that were not responding to standard malaria treatment.

She stated that the ministry collected samples from the affected cases, and the results indicated the presence of the Dengue virus in some cases.

The commissioner said it was worth noting that similar incidents occurred in the state in 2016 and 2019.h

It warned people that it is crucial that we all take steps to prevent the spread of this disease.

While emphasising that Dengue fever was a viral illness transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, characterised by symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and general weakness.

The commissioner therefore advised people in the state to take necessary measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and encouraged the use of insecticide -treated nets for sleeping.

She also stressed the need for residents to maintain personal hygiene by wearing protective clothing and maintaining cleanliness at all the times.