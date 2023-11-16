Transforming Almajiri Systems: Bauchi, IC-PAD holds training for teachers

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In its efforts to transform the Almajiri system of education in Tsangaya schools, the office of the State First Lady Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed in collaboration with the Islamic Centre for Peace Building Research and Development (IC-PAD) in Abuja has organised a two day’s capacity building training for Tsangaya and Islamiyya Schools teachers in the state.

Declaring the event open, the State Governor Bala Mohammed who described the initiative as apt stressed that the present teaching methodology in most Tsangaya and Islamiyya Schools across the state is not favourable.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration has taken effective measures to address the challenges with a view to providing equal opportunity for every Child to acquire both Islamic and conventional education. Saying that that every child most have access to quality education in all 20 LGA in the state.

Earlier in her speech, the wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Bala Mohammed said the training would proper solutions for Tsangaya Schools Teacher’s ways and how to handle issues of bargain, salter among other responsibilities on every child at their respective centres.

In a remark, the State Commissioner of Education Dr. Jamila Dahiru said already the ministry has taken the profile of pupils and Tsangaya school teachers across the state in an effort to incorporate them into the state education policy under the Better Education Service Delivery for All BESDA.

She disclosed that there three model Tsangaya Islamiyya Schools of Buzaye, Sade and Azare with 770 students under the state and 380 of Tsangaya through VESDA

220, Adding all the centers teach not only Islamic education but also teach conventional education.

The Chairman Islamic Center for Peace Building, Research and Development IC-PAD Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Makari advocated for introduction of a special endowment fund aimed at supporting Islamic education system towards achieving the desired objective.

He therefore charged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunity provided.

Also speaking, the Dr Nasiru Ala member Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Chinede/Madara in Misau LGA, said the Assembly is ever ready to give out it’s support and assistance to the development of education sector in the state.

According to him, the introduction of Western education in Tsangaya Islamiyya Schools is a good initiative and a welcoming development and would improve their knowledge and skills both in Islamic and western education.

Our correspondent reports that the training has a theme “Revitalizing and Transformation of Tsangaya and Islamiyya Education”