Stakeholders advocates special endowment fund for Almajiri education system

Stakeholders on modern approach towards enhancing Tsangaya Islamiyya education have advocated for a special endowment fund contributions from the government and well-to-do individuals, to support the system in the country.

The chairman of the Islamic Center for Peacebuilding Research and Development (IC-PAD) in Abuja, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmad Makari also the Cheif Iman Abuja National Mosque, who made the appealed at a two day’s capacity building training organised for Tsangaya and Islamiyya teachers in Bauchi state

According to him, said the introduction of a special endowment fund is aimed at supporting the Islamic education system towards achieving the desired objective as well as improving wellbeing of the students (Almajiri) at the Tsangaya Islamiyya centres in the country.

Professor Makari added that it was a high time for islamiyah and tsangaya teachers to adapt to the changing world in delivering Islamic education to the people.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said that since taking office, his administration has given the education sector the attention it needs and that teachers of Tsangaya and Islamiyah are important players in that, affirming that it coincided with his administration’s efforts to overhaul the school system and make it more effective and efficient.

The governor described the initiative as appropriate and stressed that the present teaching methodology in most Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools across the state is not favorable.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government, Barr Ibrahim Kashim, said that the present administration has taken effective measures to address the challenges with a view to providing equal opportunity for every child to acquire both Islamic and conventional education. He further charged the participants to make the best use of the training.

In her speech, the state first lady, Haj Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed, said the challenges bedeviling tsangaya and islamiyah education in the state necessitated her office to jointly organize the training so as to enlighten the Islamic scholars on how best to transform the sector.

The First Lady affirms that she is deeply committed to the cause of education, particularly Islamic education, which plays a vital role in shaping the minds and hearts of our youth. “Our Tsangaya schools have a long and cherished history, serving as centers of learning and character-building for generations. However, in the face of modern challenges, it is incumbent upon us to breathe new life into these institutions, ensuring they remain vibrant places of knowledge, compassion, and community development,” she noted.

She also emphasizes the importance of instilling values of tolerance, compassion, and respect for diversity in students, aiming to create a well-rounded Islamic education that positively contributes to society and contributes to the revitalization and transformation of Tsangaya and Islamic education in Bauchi State.

In her welcoming addressed, the state commissioner of education, Dr. Jamila Dahiru, told the gathering that the capacity-building training would greatly aid in complimenting the present administration’s laudable achievements in the education sector and commended the state first lady for the support.

According to her, the Ministry has taken the profiles of pupils and Tsangaya school teachers across the state in an effort to incorporate them into the state education policy under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

The Emir of Bauchi was represented by the Wakilin kadi Abdullahi Yakubu Marafa (Marafan Bauchi) appreciates the wife of the Governor for such initiatives which is focus on instilling values of tolerance, compassion.

He said Tsangayah education had tremendous impact on the lives of our students and, consequently, the broader community.

Our correspondent reports that the event was organised by the Bauchi State First Lady Haj Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed, in collaboration with the Islamic Center for Peacebuilding Research and Development (IC-PAD) Abuja.