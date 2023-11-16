Gov Bala Mohammed arrives Nigeria from Saudi Arabia

8.4 C
N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has today arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after attending the Saudi-Africa Summit held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recall that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed was among the entourage accompanied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to attend the first Saudi-Africa Summit since the inception of this administration on 28th February 2023.

Interacting with foreign investors during the session, President Tinubu acknowledged the longstanding bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, spanning diverse areas of common interest.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who highlighting the presence of Nigerian professionals, including skilled medical practitioners among others.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support and confirming the mutual interests that both countries seek to advance through ongoing collaboration.

