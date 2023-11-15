Strike paralyses activities in Bauchi, as banks, others locked up for NLC directives

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Bauchi State Coucil has paralysed government activities where most MDAs offices locked up including some private institutions in state metropolitan and its environs.

Addressing the journalists shortly after monitoring compliance at the

Abubakar Umar State Secretariat Tuesday in Bauchi the NLC Chairman in Bauchi State, Dauda Shuaibu, said that there is a total compliance to the industrial action.

“We’re happy and glad with support given to us by workers in both public and private institutions, what we so is very impressive, the workers and citizens have answered our call and we would continue to the strogle until our demands were made.

“Our monitoring team went round to some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government and other public institutions which they recorded total compliance to the strike.

“We are going on with the strike and there is full compliance. The monitoring team has gone round, they’ve been to the Federal Secretariat, Federal Inland Revenue Service, SUBEB, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, among others. In all of these places and others, they recorded full compliance as the offices were all locked.

Also speaking with our Correspondent, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Ibrahim Inuwa, said that their members have complied with the directives.

“Yes, we’ve joined the strike as an affiliate of the NLC. We’ve written to the management to inform them of our joining the strike.

“You know the directive came yesterday before midnight, I think around past 10pm and immediately, we sent a message to all our members that they should comply with the directives and join the strike.

“Normally, how we operate as a union is that (when there is a strike), we will activate what we call strike monitoring committee to go round to monitor compliance. We are yet to do that, but we will do that,” he said.

Our correspondent also reports that many government and private institutions including banks were locked up in compliance with the NLC directives.