Anambra East Pegs Soludo for 2nd Tenure, As APGA Inaugurates New Executives

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a resplendent ceremony that radiated the spirit of political vitality, as the recently-elected Executive and Working Committee members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State got officially inaugurated.

Speaking at the event which held at the Anambra East Local Government Secretariat on Sunday; the APGA Chairman for Anambra East, Hon. Joseph Emeka Ekwealor, expressed profound gratitude to the attendees for their presence, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

According to him, despite the Executive and Committee members having functioned diligently in the months since their election, there was still need for an official inauguration. He lauded the people for their unwavering support and acknowledged the tireless efforts of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in disseminating the APGA message and vision to even the most remote corners of the state.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the officers, the APGA Chairman in Anambra North Senatorial District, Hon. Ojinnaka Azubuike Uzoechina, urged the attendees to actively participate in spreading the news of the positive impacts of Governor Soludo’s APGA government in Anambra, highlighting his feats, such as free education, free antenatal, youth empowerment, teachers and health workers’ employment, among others.

In his own remarks, the State’s Commissioner for Water and Power Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka delved into the intricacies of party supremacy, underscoring its role in effective governance. He recounted the numerous things Governor Soludo’s APGA government has done in the State, even as he passionately charged the people to uphold the party’s interests with the highest regard. The Commissioner further emphasized that the success of the party translates to the prosperity of the people.

On his own part, Hon. Obi Nweke, the member representing Anambra East Constituency in the State House of Assembly, shared insightful remarks, further emphasizing the paramount importance of the party in governance.

The well-attended event also saw impactful contributions from notable figures, including former Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano, Mr. Primus Odili; former House of Representatives Member for Anambra East and West Constituency, Hon. Obidigwe; and the Transition Committee Chairman for Anambra East, Dr. Anselm C. Onuorah. The luminaries recounted the remarkable journey of APGA from its inception, attributing the party’s success to the instrumental role played by the people. They confidently predicted Governor Soludo’s second term, applauding his transformative efforts in the state.

Other distinguished guests at the event, including the former MD/CEO of Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA), Mr. Amaechi Akaora, added their weight to the event, further enhancing the grandeur of the historic inauguration.

The resounding message was clear — APGA, under Governor Soludo’s leadership, is poised for a triumphant continuation of its legacy in Anambra East and in Anambra State at large.