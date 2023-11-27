8.4 C
Appeal court sacks Kaduna Assembly Speaker, orders rerun in 5 polling units

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday 24th November 2023 sacked the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a member representing Makera Constituency.

The appellate court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of Return given to the speaker and conduct fresh elections in 5 polling units.

It would be recalled that Solomon Katuka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the election of the speaker, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Makera Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The PDP candidate argued that there were gross irregularities regarding the selection of the speaker, stating that he won the election squarely.

PUNCH reports that the tribunal had on 30th September 2023 ruling nullified his election of 18th March 2023 and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units in 5 Wards.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Dahiru Liman of the APC and INEC both filed and appealed against the judgment of the tribunal while Solomon Katuka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed a cross Appeal seeking an outright declaration.

The three-member panel presided by Justice I. O Adejumo, Justice A. O Oyetula, and Justice P. A Obiora in a unanimous decision quashed the decision of the tribunal ordering a rerun in 42 polling units.

However, the Appeal Court has granted the prayers of the PDP candidate, Hon. Solomon Katuka ordering a rerun in 5 polling units as filed in his petition.

The Appeal Court had also sustained the order of the Tribunal mandating only the INEC Headquarters to conduct the rerun election.

End.

