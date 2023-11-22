Bauchi to create platform to end ghost worker’s salary

8.4 C
N/East
Bauchi to create platform to ends ghost worker's salary
Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has today disclosed that the his administration is making move to collaborate with the Ministry of Communication to create a platform towards ending the lingering of ghost worker’s in the state.

Governor Mohammed gave the hint at 3rd State Executive Council Meeting at the Exco Chamber Government House in Bauchi, noted that ghost worker’s and the beneficiaries are not coming from us, neither there are not the commissioner’s but we allow them.

The governor therefore tasked the Exco cabinet members to work hard and fish out them, saying that “before achieving in that regard we most take our nominal roll and other data on our hands and we most be able to manage them end the trend.

“I made with the minister for communication through the chief of staff who introduced me to him and the honorable minister greciously developed interest in coming to the state and creating a platform to go away with this issue of ghost worker’s in the state”,.

The former minister of the FCT said the administration is still working to resolve some challenges over large number of personal in the ministries of Health and Education with a view to sanitize and overhaul the system.

Mohammed further disclosed that the state government is making plans to hold education summit as well as investment summit coming on in our line of activities.

While commending the efforts of his executive cabinet for job weldone, the governor reiterated his administration commitment on prudent, hardworking at their respective MDAs for rewarding the best performing officer’s.

