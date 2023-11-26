How Gunmen Murdered Imo Monarch Few Days After Assassination Of PDP Chieftain

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The traditional ruler of Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Joe Ochulor has been murdered.

The monarch who was kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday morning was killed on Saturday evening.

A source who doesn’t want to mentioned told our correspondent on Sunday that the king’s lifeless body was found on the road side at Mbutu community in the neighboring Aboh Mbaise LGA on Saturday night.

The source said ” the traditional ruler of Otulu community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state has been killed. The lifeless body of the king was found on the road side at Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise LGA on Saturday night. He was abducted from his Palace on Saturday morning.

“There is fear everywhere. Villagers are afraid because the traditional ruler was taken from his home on Saturday morning only for his lifeless body to be found on the same Saturday. This is horrifying.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the Killing of the monarch and assured that the command would apprehend the suspects.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police had declared a manhunt for the killers of the traditional ruler.

Okoye said” the story is true.It is an unfortunate circumstance but the state Commissioner of Police has declared the suspects wanted. We are on the trail of the suspects and we are doing everything possible to close in on the suspects and bring them to book.

“The command is open to anybody with useful information that will lead to the swift arrest of the suspects. We are assuring the public that this development is not above us. The CP is on top of the situation.

Our correspondent recalls that the abduction and killing of the traditional ruler came just few days after the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ife/ Akpodim/ chokoneze ward in the same Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA , Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

The gunmen had arrived and demanded to see him. Upon confirming that he was the one they were looking for, they shot him and confirmed that he was dead before they left the scene.