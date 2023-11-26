NEGF to synergies strategies on security, infrastructural development

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Northeast Governors Forum has resolved to work with security agencies to initiate a common security roadmap towards addressing various forms of security challenges affecting the subregion.

It also charged the Federal Ministry of Works and Northeast Development Commission NEDC to remove all the encumbrances leading to slow face in the provision of infrastructure across the Northeastern States.

Similarly the forum has called for the repair of old gauge rail lines and inclusion of the region into the Nigerian National Railway Transport Plan using the modern rail and National Road Plan to boost the socioeconomic development in the region.

These were part of the communique issued at the end of the NEGF 9th meeting held in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital.

Presenting the communique the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni said as an entity, the member states remained committed to work in synergy in pursuing for collective course in areas of security, social and economic integration of the region

On the forthcoming Northeast Joint Trade Fair slated between 26th February to 3rd March 2024 in Bauchi State, the NEGF encourages active participation of all the relevant stakeholders from within and outside the subregion in view of the numerous opportunities to be provided.

The next NEGF meeting is to be conducted in Bauchi State between 23 to 26 February 2024.