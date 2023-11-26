8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Search
Subscribe

NEGF to synergies strategies on security, infrastructural development

N/East
NEGF to synergies strategies on security, infrastructural development
NEGF to synergies strategies on security, infrastructural development

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Northeast Governors Forum has resolved to work with security agencies to initiate a common security roadmap towards addressing various forms of security challenges affecting the subregion.

It also charged the Federal Ministry of Works and Northeast Development Commission NEDC to remove all the encumbrances leading to slow face in the provision of infrastructure across the Northeastern States.

Similarly the forum has called for the repair of old gauge rail lines and inclusion of the region into the Nigerian National Railway Transport Plan using the modern rail and National Road Plan to boost the socioeconomic development in the region.

READ ALSO  Safe Schools: Group holds sensitisation on security awareness in Bauchi 

These were part of the communique issued at the end of the NEGF 9th meeting held in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital.

Presenting the communique the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni said as an entity, the member states remained committed to work in synergy in pursuing for collective course in areas of security, social and economic integration of the region

On the forthcoming Northeast Joint Trade Fair slated between 26th February to 3rd March 2024 in Bauchi State, the NEGF encourages active participation of all the relevant stakeholders from within and outside the subregion in view of the numerous opportunities to be provided.

READ ALSO  Soldier injured, Policeman killed in clash in Adamawa

The next NEGF meeting is to be conducted in Bauchi State between 23 to 26 February 2024.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Iyaloja General holds meetings with traders ,visits Senator Wamakko in Sokoto
Next article
President Tinubu Resolves Ondo State Political Crisis

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Army Brigade Commander Tasks Military, Paramilitary on Synergy in Bauchi

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.