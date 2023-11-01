How Imo Governorship Poll Teared NLC Apart, Joe Ajaero, Nwansi, Others Fight Dirty

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Fracas between the faction of Labour union led by Joe Ajaero ensued in Owerri on Wednesday morning as the state chapter of their Labour unions engaged the visitors as they insist on obeying the court order by an industrial court.

On a joint press release signed by Comrade Marcus Opara (JP) the leader of Organized Labour and Comrade Ngozi Nani the leader of NUHPSW/PRO said they cannot engage in any action which will be a contempt of court order.

When the organized Labour unions in the state got wind of the activities of the Joe Ajaero led faction, they quickly made report to the security agencies in the state as they were rounded up for engaging in illegal activities.

This is the third attempt by the Joe Ajaero led labor union faction to cause Industrial disharmony between workers and the state government but the organized Labour unions in the state have always resisted him but when the opportunity presented itself in view of the court order which they wanted to disobey.

However, Ajero the National president of the NLC and the purported State Chairman, Nwansi have fought dirty since over the proposed protest slated to hold Imo.

Comr. Nwansi, who is said to be stuge to Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma and his loyalists have drawn a battle line with the National leadership of the Union.

Our correspondent gathered that Nwansi and his few loyalists in Imo NLC chapter are working for Uzodimma Re-election, while Ajero and the National leadership are fully against Uzodimma Re-election.