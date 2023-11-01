8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Workers Injured As Police Arrest NLC President, Ajaero in Owerri

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Imo State Police Command operatives have arrested the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Our correspondent gathered that Ajaero was whisked away by the Police at the ongoing protest in Imo state.

The development took place as hoodlums descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabout of the NLC President is unknown as heavily armed security personnel took him away

Ajaero had earlier directed all members of the union and affiliate unions to shut down all sectors in Imo State, including air, land and sea, as the union commences protest today.

Ajaero announced the commencement of the protest at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in the late hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in Owerri, the state capital.

NLC president had accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, of violating and neglecting workers’ welfare.

He alleged that due to the hostile actions of the governor towards workers in the state, many of them have died because of the lack of payment of their salaries.

Speaking further, Ajaero lamented the non-compliance with the national minimum wage by the state government while accusing Uzodimma of refusing to implement previous agreements, especially the accord reached on January 9, 2021.

Two Brothers Roasted Alive in Anambra over Alleged Touting, Robbery

