Kinsmen Condemn Murder Attempt On NLC President, Slam Gov Uzodinma

S/East

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The apex Sociocultural Organization of Owerri zone, Olu Owerri has condemned in strongest terms, the attempt by alleged agents of the Imo State Government to kill the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who was in Imo State for his congress activities against the injustice meted on the Imo civil servants by the Sen. Uzodinma regime.

In a press release by the President General, Chief Martin Opara, the organization called on all Owerri people irrespective of their political party affiliations, to stand up against the humiliation of a prominent Owerri son who has grown to the level of National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.

“That an Owerri son of Comrade Joe Ajaero’s status can be beaten up in the streets of Owerri without regard that he has paid his dues and is on a legitimate NLC assignment, leaves much to be desired”.

“Olu Owerri will not hesitate to call Owerri people out to defend themselves in the face of this threat to our lives in our own land”.

“We call on all workers all over Nigeria to rise up to the occasion because injury to one is injury to all”.

