Bauchi gov’t welcomes ranking on Ease of Doing Business

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Wednesday assured stakeholders including the private sector on the tirelessly efforts of the present administration in the state towards laying a strong foundation for economic growth and development for the benefit of both government and the citizens.

Auwal Jatau made this known at the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted State Council on Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Reforms held at the Conference Hall of his office, and said that at the moment, Bauchi state is one of the good performing states in sub national Ease of Doing Business ranking among the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The Deputy Governor who is the chairman of the council, pointed out that the state government has demonstrated strong commitment and willingness by participating in the World Bank first Performance-for-Result program known as the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).

According to him, other commendable efforts made by the State included the development of the State Action on Business Reform Action Plan (BERAP) for 2023 through the active engagement of key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors.

Auwal Jatau who noted that the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) program was designed to have a gross value of $750m for country as is expected to be drawn by the states on performance basis with tenure of 3 years, explained that the proposed Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIS) covers 5 areas of land administration, improved business-enabling infrastructure, increased sustainable large-scale Investments, enabling firm operations and regulatory reforms, courts and skills.

He said the State Council on Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Reforms will serve as the catalyst for change, ensuring that the state government’s policies and regulations align with its vision for economic development, adding that the present administration has since recognized the importance of providing a favorable ecosystem for businesses to flourish in which the establishment of the Council is a testament to the commitment.

“Today marks the inaugural meeting of this Council, and it signifies a new era in our state’s governance. We are embarking on a journey towards transforming Bauchi into a hub of economic activity, attracting investors, stimulating entrepreneurship, and unlocking the full potential of our resources.

“On behalf of members of this council, I want to register our profound appreciation and gratitude to our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, (Kauran Bauchi, Jagaban Katagum and the Turaki of Ningi), the Executive Governor of Bauchi State for finding us worthy of this enormous task and to assure him of our unwavering dedication to the cause. Together, we will be focusing on implementing strategic reforms that streamline business opportunities, reduce bureaucratic impediments, and enhance the ease of doing business in Bauchi state. We shall also prioritize the removal of unnecessary regulations and simplify administrative procedures to create a business-friendly environment that nurtures growth.”

The Deputy Governor said the state government’s commitment to economic development extends beyond rhetoric, hence the reason for the allocation of the substantial resources towards infrastructure development, both physical and digital, to improve connectivity and transportation networks in addition to investing in human capital through training programs that enhance skills and knowledge.

He added that the state is working tirelessly to improve access to finance for small and medium- enterprises (SMEs) and implementing policies that foster a fair and competitive market place and recalled that, since coming on board, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has provided the enabling environment for the state to be a destination for investment and opportunity, where businesses can thrive and create jobs for citizens.

“The State Council on Ease of Doing Business reforms is a critical step towards achieving our vision for economic development in Bauchi state. Our mandate as a Council is clear: we must ensure that our state is attractive to investors, and that businesses can operate efficiently and effectively without any unnecessary hitches. We must also ensure that we protect and create a level playing field for all businesses to compete fairly.

“I am confident that together we can achieve our goals. Our Council is made up of representatives from various government agencies, as well as members of the private sector and civil society. This diversity ensures that we have different perspectives and insights that will contribute to a more comprehensive reform agenda. It is my hope that at the end of this meeting, we will identify several key priority areas that require urgent attention.”

Auwal Jatau then assured members of the council and the private sector of the strong commitment of the state government towards economic development and reiterated that the council’s success will be measured by the results its achieve and stressed the need for members to work diligently and with a sense of urgency so as to set a benchmark for other states to follow.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammadi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Idris Saleh said the inauguration of the State Council on Ease of Doing Business signifies the unwavering commitment of the state government towards economic development.