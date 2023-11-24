8.4 C
Imo : How Uche Nwosu Alliance With Uzodimma Saved Okorocha’s Multi-Billion Investments

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

There are reports that the very smart move made by Chief Uche Nwosu, former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law and erstwhile Chief of Staff, Imo State Government House, by pledging allegiance to and supporting Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election, may have stalled implementation of whitepaper on Land and government properties as the governor has remained indifferent of his promised to to Imo people on revovery of government property since his unholy alliance with Nwosu.

One of Uche Nwosu’s aides who does not want his name in print told our source, that his principal, who was worried by the antagonism he was subjected to coupled with the way he was treated during his late mother’s burial, realized that Governor Uzodinma was really serious about his intention to implement the contents of the Government White Paper on Lands and other properties which would have affected him and his in-laws in no small measure.

It also dawned on him that the only way out was to quickly pledge allegiance to Uzodinma, in addition to supporting his second term bid, and that he quickly did and made it public”.

“That smart move, has saved his multi-million naira West Brooks Hotel, his wife’s Multi-million naira school, and other gigantic properties they own in Owerri and environ. All these properties were built on lands mapped out for the New Government House and other projects in New Owerri.

The source, also said, “you will notice that since Uche Nwosu pledged to support Uzodinma’s political ambition, the Governor has not said anything about implementing the report of the Government White Paper on Lands which was his mantra at any point in time before his alliance with Uche Nwosu.

That is why some discerning political pundits in the State are wondering why he suddenly developed cold feet about implementing the report of the White Paper which was one of the issues with which he won the acceptance and goodwill of Imo people when he assumed office. But it appears that self interest has beclouded his sense of judgment and patriotism”.

