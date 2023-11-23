Bauchi to constructs 2 flyover, 16 township roads

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government said plan has been concluded for the constructions of two flyover, sixteen new highways and network roads dualization across the three senatorial zones in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Honorable Commissioner of Work and Transport, Alh Ibrahim Gambo Galadiman during a press briefing on the outcomes of the Exco meeting held at Government House Bauchi, said the projects have been awarded to confitent contractors in line with developmental initiative of Governor Bala Mohammed led administration agenda.

According to the Commissioner, said the project which comprising of two flyovers at the busiest areas of Wunti and Central Market to beautify and decongest traffic in the city centre.

Others 16 projects to be executed as part of the resolutions made during State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Bala Mohammed including the

constructions of dualization of highway roads, New network roads, bridges and culverts across the 20 LGA in the state.

Similarly, some of the project that make a total of two hundred kilometers include two point six kilometers Sabon Kaura Birshi Gandu road, four point five kilometers Zango-Gwallagan Mayaka access road, one point seven kilometers Bayara township road, rehabilitation of Disina-Adamami road in Jama’are local government area and Dualization of A.D Rufa’i College to Misau town road among others.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the two flyover was awarded at the cost of N20 088, 866,154. 60. to the CCECC Nigeria Limited construction company.

Also during the meeting, the Council has ratified and approved for upgrading of four palaces of Emirs of Bauchi, Ningi, Jama’are and Dass at sum of two point two Billion naira under the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The commissioner of the ministry Ahmed Sarki Jalam said the move was to creat a conducive environment for the traditional institutions to discharge their duties.

The council has also approved a memo for the 2024 Medium Term Expenditure presented by the commissioner ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Aminu Hammayo as well as a memo presented by the commissioner of Commerce, Trade and Investment Mahmud Baba Ma’aji on the preparation for the forthcoming Northeast Joint Trade Fair in Bauchi State.

Our correspondent also reports that the constructions of the two flyover and 16 capital roads projects was assigned to five companies including one indigenous company respectively.