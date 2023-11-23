8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Search
Subscribe

NSCDC Arrested Armed Robbery Kingpin, Motorcycle Snatcher in Bauchi

N/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In continuation of their sustained clampdown on crime and criminalities, the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi have arrested suspected notorious armed robber, Mohammed Isa, 24, who operates mostly in communities in Misau local government area of the state.

Isa allegedly specialised in breaking into houses and shops in the area and led a gang of other suspected armed robbers giving sleepless nights to the residents of Misau and environs killing some of their victims in the process.

He also supplies stolen motorcycles to a dealer, now at large, based in Kano. He sells the motorcycles at a paltry N40,000 regardless of their market value.

READ ALSO  We 'll intensify on proactive approach policy - AIG Zone 12

Bauchi NSCDC Commandant, Mr Ilelaboye Oyejide while parading the suspect said Isah was arrested in Kano following an intelligence report detailing his whereabouts.

The Commandant said the suspect had been on their watch list for quite a long time.

Mr Oyejide said a local revolver pistol and matchets were recovered from Isah, items that he allegedly used to execute his mission on the unsuspecting members of the public in the area.

Similarly, the Commandant paraded another suspected thief, Shamsu Usman for allegedly stealing motorcycles at the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital.

Speaking, Isah who only finished secondary school, said he had been into armed robbery for more than five years without being apprehended by security operatives even once until his arrest by NSCDC personnel.

READ ALSO  Bauchi to create platform to end ghost worker's salary

“I burgled several houses and shops in Misau stealing properties and money.

“Each time I successfully snatched a motorcycle, my accomplice bought it at the rate of N40,000 only no matter how new or valuable it is, he explained.

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Abuja Court To Hear Suit Seeking To Limit Imo Governor, Uzodimma’s Powers
Next article
Bauchi to constructs 2 flyover, 16 township roads

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Gov to New AIG: improve on our Gains in Fighting Criminality 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.