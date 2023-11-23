NSCDC Arrested Armed Robbery Kingpin, Motorcycle Snatcher in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In continuation of their sustained clampdown on crime and criminalities, the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi have arrested suspected notorious armed robber, Mohammed Isa, 24, who operates mostly in communities in Misau local government area of the state.

Isa allegedly specialised in breaking into houses and shops in the area and led a gang of other suspected armed robbers giving sleepless nights to the residents of Misau and environs killing some of their victims in the process.

He also supplies stolen motorcycles to a dealer, now at large, based in Kano. He sells the motorcycles at a paltry N40,000 regardless of their market value.

Bauchi NSCDC Commandant, Mr Ilelaboye Oyejide while parading the suspect said Isah was arrested in Kano following an intelligence report detailing his whereabouts.

The Commandant said the suspect had been on their watch list for quite a long time.

Mr Oyejide said a local revolver pistol and matchets were recovered from Isah, items that he allegedly used to execute his mission on the unsuspecting members of the public in the area.

Similarly, the Commandant paraded another suspected thief, Shamsu Usman for allegedly stealing motorcycles at the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital.

Speaking, Isah who only finished secondary school, said he had been into armed robbery for more than five years without being apprehended by security operatives even once until his arrest by NSCDC personnel.

“I burgled several houses and shops in Misau stealing properties and money.

“Each time I successfully snatched a motorcycle, my accomplice bought it at the rate of N40,000 only no matter how new or valuable it is, he explained.