8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Reuben Abati Loses Mother in Law

National
Reuben Abati Loses Mother in Law
Reuben Abati Loses Mother in Law

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Arise News Anchor, Dr.Reuben Abati some days ago lost his mother in law to the cold hands of death.Alhaja Ramota Babalola is the mother of Iyabo, the first wife of the well known journalist, newspaper columnist and former presidential spokesman. Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the couple are still very much together.

Babalola, a well known community leader in Lagos passed away after a protracted illness. She is survived by children and grand children. She has since been buried according to muslim rites. Details of other activities celebrating the life and times of Alhaja Babalola is yet to be made available.

READ ALSO  EXPOSED : How Buhari's Presidency, Abdullahi Adamu Sabotaged Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

Abati was recently in the news following public display of romantic affection between him and Kike Atanda-Owo, the MD of Zedge Consulting.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bauchi assembly gets new Speaker, Deputy 
Next article
Stop Harassing, Intimidating Ex -BIRS Boss, Ayabam, Court Orders

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  President Bola Tinubu, Crash Petrol Price Back To N150 After Local Refineries Start Working

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.