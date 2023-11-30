Reuben Abati Loses Mother in Law

Arise News Anchor, Dr.Reuben Abati some days ago lost his mother in law to the cold hands of death.Alhaja Ramota Babalola is the mother of Iyabo, the first wife of the well known journalist, newspaper columnist and former presidential spokesman. Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the couple are still very much together.

Babalola, a well known community leader in Lagos passed away after a protracted illness. She is survived by children and grand children. She has since been buried according to muslim rites. Details of other activities celebrating the life and times of Alhaja Babalola is yet to be made available.

Abati was recently in the news following public display of romantic affection between him and Kike Atanda-Owo, the MD of Zedge Consulting.