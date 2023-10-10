Police arrested 3 person for allegedly stalling man-hood organs in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Bauchi State Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealling of manhood organs in Toro Local Government Area Council of Bauchi State.

They’re Joshua Yonana ‘m’ ‘aged 30yrs, Bitrus Iliya. ‘m’ aged 27yrs and Yonana Abubakar ‘m’ aged 35 years all of Waya village respectively.



suddenly, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic, later died and was confirmed by a medical doctor. In a press release signed and issued by the Command PPRO Ahmed Wakil Tuesday in Bauchi, said the suspects Yonana Abubakar According to the PPRO, said "During interrogation by the quasi-members led to the beaten-up of the suspects in a bid to force them and unravel the facts of the allegation against them. Suddenly, one of the suspects Yonana Abubakar collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic, later died and was confirmed by a medical doctor.

"On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO Toro swung into action, rushed to the scene and arrested the members of the professional hunters to reap what they had sown, while the corps was released to the relatives for burial. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the three (3) arrested suspects were alleged of spiritually stealing a male organ of one Usman Sale 'm' age 28yrs of Sabon Garin Nabardo. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed the alleged offence for ritual purposes which led to the arrest of their gang leader, who died during interrogation by the PROHAN. Investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution accordingly",.

Our correspondent reports that the members of the professional hunter’s who beat up the suspects were been arrested they includes;

Muhammad Umar “m’ age 43yrs of Takanda village, Hussain Umar m’ age 35yrs of Zaranda Village.

In a related department, the Command have recorded tremendous successes in recovering of firearms from July 2023 to date.

These includes; Four (4) AK-47 rifle, One (1) SMG, One (1) locally-made AK-47 rifle, One (1) locally-made pump action, Three (3) locally-made pistol, Four (4) Dan guns, One hundred and five (105) live ammunition, Three (3) empty magazines, One (1) cutlass.

Other were means of transportation of One (1) Motor-vehicle Golf 3, One (1) Motor-vehicle J5 pick-up, Two (2) Tricycles (Keke Napep) and Three (3) Motorcycle Bajaj Boxer.

While, the electionics devices are Ten (10) different types of handheld phones and Three (3) different made Laptop

Similarly, the Command have also rescued sixty (60) kidnapped victims and neutralized seventeen (17) suspected kidnappers/bandits within the period under review.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed urged all meaningful citizens/residents of the State to continue to support the Police and the security community to achieve the desired goal.