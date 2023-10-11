No Borno community is still under Boko Haram – Gov. Zulum

Borno’s Gov. Babagana Zulum says there is no community in the state still under the control of Boko Haram.

Zulum made the declaration on Tuesday in Maiduguri when he received visiting Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

“I am pleased to inform the general public that as at now, we do not have any community that is under the control of Boko Haram in Borno.

“Within the last 18 months, about 140,000 Boko Haram members and their families have repented and surrendered,’’ Zulum said.

He commended the military for its sacrifices in the restoration of peace in Borno.

The governor acknowledged the role Gen. Musa played as Theatre Commander in the restoration of peace to Borno before his elevation.

“Throughout your stay in Borno, there was improved peace, especially in terms of promotion of military-civilian relationships.

“This among others contributed largely to the successes that we have seen so far,’’ Zulum stressed.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to provide the needed support to the military for maximum success in its assignment of restoring peace in Borno.

Earlier, Gen. Musa said he was in Borno to boost troops’ morale and to thank the government and people of Borno for their support.

Musa, who recalled his stay in Borno as Theatre Commander, said he received maximum support from the governor and from the people of Borno.

“You made work here extremely easy; if every state is lucky to get somebody who will give this kind of support, I am sure the security situation would have been dealt with.

“Throughout my career, it is Borno that I have the best of support as a commander,’’ Musa said.

He noted that kinetic and non-kinetic approaches would continue to be applied in the fight against insurgency.

Musa and his team paid similar visit to the Shehu of Borno.