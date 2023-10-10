8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
N/West
Kaduna Pensioners Cry Out To Gov Uba Sani Over Unpaid Benefits
Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Kaduna State College of Education Retirees Association has again appealed to Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, to expedite action in ensuring the prompt payment of their gratuities and pensions.

The appeal was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Association, Mr. Bulus Katung Kajang, and Mr. Emmanuel Dominic Nkom, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Kafanchan, Jema'a Local Government Area, at the weekend.

It also further appealed to have an audience with Governor Sani, so that they can table their plight before him, with a view to proffering solutions to the lingering hardship they have been exposed to, following the non-payment of their benefits for over seven years.

" We wrote a letter to him in July to intimate him about how prompt benefits were paid to retirees and how the unwarranted delay in the remittance of our entitlements has exposed us to untold hardship, after giving our most productive years in service.

" Most of our members cannot meet their basic needs, such as medical or utility bills, or pay their children's school fees, adding that they best fit the description of vulnerable persons, and appealed that government's palliatives should be provided for them too.

" The country's dire economic situation was taking its toll on even those with means of income, and added that it is worse on the retirees who have nothing to fall back on, and begged the Governor to authorize payment of the long overdue entitlements." The group pleaded.

