No Hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

… donates 30 motorcycles, N10m to vigilantes group

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said that there is no hidden places for bandits and kidnappers in the state.

Mohammed was speaking yesterday when he led the security team delegation for a support visit to interacted with stakeholders of Lere community of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area over the effort of local security in combating against the activities of criminals in the area.

The Governor commended them for sefless sacrifice and contribution towards complimenting on the government efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

He used the medium to emphasized on the importance of collaboration between local hunters, vigilant groups, traditional rulers and security agencies in the fight against terrorism and criminal activities in Bauchi state.

The former minister of the FCT, therefore, announced a donation of thirty motorcycles and ten million Naira to support surveillance as part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring lives of citizens are protected for a secure society.

While commending the stakeholders for their contributions and support to security agencies, Mohammed pledged to reciprocate the gesture by providing additional operational vehicles and welfare, saying there will be no impunity for anyone found guilty of attempting to sabotage the security of the public.

Governor Mohammed while appreciating the contributions of the Police and other security outfits, said his administration will establish vigilante agency as part of commitment to strengthen the synergy, adding that preparations for the construction of Bogoro-Sara-Lere road on top gear.

Other dignitaries witnessed the occasion were sons and daughters from the LGA and top government officials respectively.