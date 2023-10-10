8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

No Hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

N/East
No Hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi - Gov Mohammed
No Hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi - Gov Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

… donates 30 motorcycles, N10m to vigilantes group

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said that there is no hidden places for bandits and kidnappers in the state.

Mohammed was speaking yesterday when he led the security team delegation for a support visit to interacted with stakeholders of Lere community of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area over the effort of local security in combating against the activities of criminals in the area.

No Hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi - Gov Mohammed
No Hiding place for bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

The Governor commended them for sefless sacrifice and contribution towards complimenting on the government efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

He used the medium to emphasized on the importance of collaboration between local hunters, vigilant groups, traditional rulers and security agencies in the fight against terrorism and criminal activities in Bauchi state.

READ ALSO  We'll make Tourism courses, excursion compulsory in private, public schools in Bauchi - GM Tourism 

The former minister of the FCT, therefore, announced a donation of thirty motorcycles and ten million Naira to support surveillance as part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring lives of citizens are protected for a secure society.

While commending the stakeholders for their contributions and support to security agencies, Mohammed pledged to reciprocate the gesture by providing additional operational vehicles and welfare, saying there will be no impunity for anyone found guilty of attempting to sabotage the security of the public.

Governor Mohammed while appreciating the contributions of the Police and other security outfits, said his administration will establish vigilante agency as part of commitment to strengthen the synergy, adding that preparations for the construction of Bogoro-Sara-Lere road on top gear.

READ ALSO  Bauchi set to recruits over 3000 teachers in core subjects

Other dignitaries witnessed the occasion were sons and daughters from the LGA and top government officials respectively.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gov Bala Mohammed launches ValueJet Airlines flights from Bauchi to Abuja 
Next article
Imo Community Issues Threat To Purported Land Grabbers Working For Gov Uzodimma

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  From School Teacher to Police Commissioner: Old Boys Association Celebrates Adeoye's Impact 34 Years After

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.