Gov Bala Mohammed launches ValueJet Airlines flights from Bauchi to Abuja 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed Tuesday performed the official launching of the maiden day flight from Abuja to Bauchi of Value Jet Airlines.

Flagging off the flight at the Abubakar Tafawa International Airport, Bauchi, the Governor described transportation as the life blood of any thriving economy globally.

The former minister of the FCT said efforts is in line with his renewed agenda “My Ba Project” to open up the State for domestic and foreign investors to come to the state.

“This is in line with his administration’s determination to open up the State for investors and economic development of the North-East Sub region”,.

In his speech, the district head of Miri, Alh Hussaini Hassan thanked the Governor Bala Mohammed for the kind gesture and called on people to patronised the airlines in the state.