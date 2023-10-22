Nnewi South Showcases Rich Cultural Heritage As Anambra Celebrates 2023 New Yam Festival

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The people of Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the weekend, showcased their solidarity with the State government and their love for preservation of the Igbo cultural heritage, as they trooped out en masse to participate in the 2023 Anambra New Yam Festival.

The first-of-its-kind event, which held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, saw the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi South, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso, lead the people of the Council Area to the celebration, amidst funfair and fanfare.

Hon. Aniagboso, also took the lead during the parade and other captivating cultural displays by the people of his local government area at the momentous occasion.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Aniagboso extended heartfelt gratitude to God for the privilege of another bountiful harvest season and the life of the people of Anambra.

While describing new yam festival as a rich cultural heritage, he further applauded the dedicated farmers in Nnewi South and Anambra State at large, stressing their pivotal role in feeding the nation, even as he encouraged them to maintain unwavering pride in their agricultural pursuits.

Hon. Aniagboso also commended the resolute efforts of the Anambra State Government under the leadership of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for organizing such event of rich significance and for her instrumental role in fortifying the state’s economy through agricultural development.

According to Uchenna Umeh, the media aide to the Local Government Chairman; the 2023 Iri Ji Anambra, which had Igwe Alfred Achebe, as the Royal Father of the Day, featured the ritual cutting of yam, traditional wrestling, as well as an array of captivating cultural performances, including masquerades and traditional dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ndị Nnewi South and other local government areas in the State.