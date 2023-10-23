8.4 C
Imo Gov : Setback For Opposition Parties As Biggest Oil Community, Ohoba Collapse For Uzodimma

Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm
By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The largest INEC ward in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Ohoba Ward has organized it first political summit in ground style.

The maiden summit which took place on Sunday 15th of October at Central School Umunwaku Ohaji with theme “the political growth & development of Ohoba ward, Ohaji/Egbema LGA” was under the chairmanship of Prof. G.N. Ogbonna while Hon. Chief Goddy Esom Obodo Ph.D was the convener of the summit.

The Ohoba ward with 27 voting booths and 15,000 registered voters recorded over 9000 participants in the summit while 89 stakeholders signed the summit communique that sued for peace, end of political violence, development of the ward and holistic endorsement of Governor Hope Uzodimma for second tenure based on his good performance in the first term.

“Peace is the main fulcrum on which genuine development revolves and so resolved to ensure that peace reigns at all cost and called on all and sundry to eschew any act of violence and vandalism in our land. The people also resolved to appeal to the government of Imo State to direct the Ministry in charge of works or the contractor handling Avu-Obosima-Umunwaku-Adapalm-Etekwuru Road to come to our rescue: our people are cut-off from parts of the State.”

READ ALSO  Onitsha South council authorities move to recover govt lands, N5.299b from NIWA, Julius Berger

“The people of Ohoba ward believes that the Governor of Imo State Sen. Hope Uzodimma has done well in the areas of infrastructure, e.g. the Orlu-Owerri road, Okigwe -Owerri road, Owerri – Mbaise – Umuahia road and most internal roads in Owerri Municipal. The Governor has equally shown love to Ohaji/Egbema people by appointing our son MD of ISOPADEC, another of our son junior Minister of the Federal Ministry of Education plus one Ohoba ward son whom he made S.A to the Governor on Youth Development.”

“We hereby resolved that Sen. Hope Uzodimma is our candidate come November 11th, 2023. We as Ohoba ward citizens pledge to use our population in conjunction with other wards in the LGA to return you to Douglas House to complete the good works you started. We support the Imo Charter of Equity which aims at rotating political/governorship position among the 3 zones beginning with the incumbent Governor. We therefore urge other wards and booths in the LGA to embark on serious sensitization and mobilization of voters to give overwhelming victory to our Governor come November 11th,2023, our own started with this gathering.” The communique stated.

READ ALSO  Plot To Sack Uzodimma Thickens As Apex Court Set To Hear Motion After Three Years, Hope Rises For Nwosu, Ihedioha

Earlier, the summit convener, Chief Goddy Esom Obodo presented his welcome address where he stated that”we are here to re-unite ourselves as one people notwithstanding the creation of the three autonomous communities of Umunwaku, Obosima and Ohoba out of the old Ohoba autonomous community for administrative convenience. Let us not allow the labour of our heroes past to be in vein.”

“Today, we must strive to raise ideas that will make us better politicians for the benefit of our people. We must take decisions to make us carve a niche for our people in the State and Federal Government not the one that will alienate us. We must open our eyes to see where the road is and follow, to avoid being deceived politically. It is my belief that this summit has come to be an annual event to help us think, plan and execute together for our future good in the entire ward.” Obodo prayed.

READ ALSO  How Gunmen Slaughtered Imo LP Candidate's Relative Few Weeks To Governorship Election

