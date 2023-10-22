FG, Benue Govt begins process to relocate IDPs, pledges to construct permanent shelters soon

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Hon Aondowase Kunde, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in Benue has urged communities to support the Federal Government as they begin plans to resettle Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) in the state.

He made the appeal during a joint visit to some IDPs camp by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Hon Betta Edu and officials of the Benue State Government.

The Minister was represented by the National Programme Manager Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, Refugees and IDPs , Hon Chidimma Makuachukwu.

According to the Commissioner, the joint visit to Kwande and Logo LGAs is a demonstration of the commitment of President Tinubu, to supporting the resettlement plan of the Benue State Government.

He said the visit would be reciprocated to other parts of the state with displaced persons due to insurgency.

It would be recalled that Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, had promised during campaigns that he will ensure resettlement of IDPs once elected as governor. And few days ago, the governor met President Bola Tinubu, during which he briefed the president about state of affairs in his state, including his resettlement plan.

The commissioner urged traditional rulers in the affected areas to give maximum cooperation and donate land to develop shelter for IDPs. He emphasised that returning the people home is a process and providing shelter is top.

Traditional rulers in Kwande and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State have donated land for construction of shelter for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In Kwande, four council wards are affected while five are affected in Logo LGA. Large expanse of land was donated in Kwande at Waya and Anyiase for the resettlement plan while in Logo, land was allocated at Azera and Anyiin.

Mue Ter Ichôngo in the Kwande Area Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Simon Baver and Mue Ter Ipusu in the Logo Area Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Enoch Iorhuna, respectively said they welcome the plan to resettle their displaced ones.

Both say they had been looking forward to when their people displaced due to attacks by armed wing of cattle owners will go home and commended Governor Alia for working to actualising his “campaign promise.”

Representative of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and National Programme Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, Refugees and IDPs,Hon Chidimma Makuachukwu, told the chiefs that the visit was to identify areas where shelter will be provided for the displaced.

She noted that the president is concerned about the plight of the IDPs and provision of shelter in safer environment was the first step among other majors in place by the Tinubu administration to impact the people of need.

According to her the paramount thing at the moment is building secured homes for the displaced as security matters where also in top gear to curb the menance where it will be easier to provide them with facility for education, clinic, electricity and markets.

While commending Governor Alia for recognising the need to resettle the IDPs, the representative of the minister thanked the chiefs for allocating land for the project. She assured that sooner than later, actual construction work will commence at the designated sites.

She assured the people of Benue to key into the various empowerment schemes rolled out by the FG.

“We have the Renewed Hope Job Creation, Renewed Hope At Risk School Children, Renewed Hope Home Grown School Feeding Programmes, Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer.

” We also have the Renewed Hope GEEP, Renewed Hope Alternate School Programme and Renewed Hope Community Social Development Project; and I would encourage every one to apply to benefit in the various programmes “she said.

Meanwhile the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), James Iorapuu, pledged the Agency’s maximun support to the projects and welfare of the less privillaged snd IDPs.

He further said his agency in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has commenced biometric verification of IDPs, for ease of allocation of homes.