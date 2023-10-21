Empower Yourself First Before Expecting Empowerment from People — Women Advised As Awka South APGA Women Hold Summit

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Women have been advised to always strive to be self-reliant and impactful in the society rather than idly waiting for assistance or to be regularly empowered.

Speakers at a one-day capacity building summit organized for women leaders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, gave the advice while addressing the participants.

Themed “Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture It”, the event, which held in Awka on Saturday, attracted women leaders of APGA from all the wards in Awka South.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr. Ossy Onuko, who facilitated the submit said the aim was to empower the women and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to become self-reliant and influential leaders in the society.

He urged the women to always be responsible people in the society, showcasing good character, and living by example.

He also encouraged them to continue supporting the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and his vision in making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Mr. Onuko further pointed out that no one has accomplished what Soludo has done for Awka, enumerating the capital city’s development milestones, including the dualization of the UNIZIK Temp. Site—Okpuno Road, construction of Solution Fun City, among other significant infrastructural projects he has so far executed in Awka and other parts of the State. He also implored the women to be staunch advocates of the Governor’ policies, projects and programs, ensuring that the message gets to the grassroots.

Earlier in a Keynote Address, the State’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning at Anambra State, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, hinted that empowerment begins with oneself, through self-realization and self-motivation; even as she urged the women not to always rely on people to help them, but to always start something first before expecting support.

While talking about learning and skill acquisition, the Commissioner hinted that the current administration of Governor Soludo has been training the youths through One Youth Two Skills, among many other skills acquisition programs. She further urged the women to acquire skills and have something doing.

On her own part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, said empowerment is not all about sharing of salt, wrapper, crayfish, bag of rice and other such things, but more about investing in someone and making the person self-reliant, as well as equipping and enabling her to be impactful and contribute meaningfully to the society.

She, however, urged the women to always be intentional about what they do, and regard every other external support that comes as an appendage, and not what they should solely rely on.

Ms. Okoli, who highlighted different kinds of empowerment, to include economic empowerment, educational empowerment, health empowerment, and social empowerment, among others, gave an overview of each kind, while also exposing the women to the opportunities that abound therein.

“When women come together, you can influence policies, and programs of the government. And our Governor has a listening ear and has interest in investing in anything that can help him achieve his vision for the state,” she said.

She also urged the women to always assist their fellow women, in the spirit of the APGA mantra, “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya”; even as she cautioned them against being too desperate to look flashy like other women, while advising them to always comport themselves and properly manage the little they have.

On his own part, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, the MD/CEO of Anambra ICT Agency, represented by Mr. Tochukwu Ebeku, encouraged the women not to always have the mindset of being given, but to always have the mindset that they too can also be self-reliant and empower others.

Talking about Women in Tech, Mr. Ebeku exposed the women to different opportunities in digital technology, while also noting that there are many digital skill acquisitions that run in Soludo’s administration, urging them to take full advantage of it.

A stakeholder in Awka, Prince Ndigwe, urged the women to put everything they were taught at the event into practice.

Another stakeholder, Hon. Kene Ule Muoneke highlighted the importance of education, learning and training, among the women, urging them not to get tired of learning and improving themselves.

In their separate remarks, the APGA Women Leader for Awka South, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Udekwe, and her Assistant, Mrs. Chidera Oguiyi appreciated everyone who contributed to the success of the event, while also assuring that everything they were taught would be put in good use, even as they reiterated their total solidarity with the Soludo Administration and APGA as a political party.

Some other APGA stalwarts in Awka South Local Government Area also graced the occasion.