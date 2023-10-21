8.4 C
We Begged Ihedioha To Support Anyanwu But He Didn’t Listen – PDP NEC Expresses Disappointment With Ex- Governor

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is unhappy with former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha for his absence in the party’s Imo State Governorship Campaign flag off in spite of a peace deal earlier brokered.

Impartial Observers understands that Ihedioha, who has been the party’s flag bearer on three different occasions, was expected to grace Wednesday’s event which had party faithful from across the South East and beyond in attendance.

A high ranking member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that it was disheartening that Ihedioha would act that way.

He stated that a commitment was made by all major stakeholders in the party that they would support the gubernatorial bid of Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The source said, “It was disheartening that a party leader of his (Ihedioha’s calibre will act the way he did.

“We met with all major stakeholders of our party and extracted a commitment from all of them to support our candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

“It goes beyond Anyanwu as a person, we all know the South East is a strong hold of our great party, we begged everyone to put aside what ever personal issues they may have and support our party and candidate, this is the only way we can start our long awaited revival.

“We held a series of meeting the latest being the one we held in Enugu on Monday. We pleaded with everyone to look at the bigger picture and ensure the party regains its pride of place but sadly Ihedioha without even an apology stayed away from the event giving our opponents a talking point.”

