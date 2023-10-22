Ishi Nze Agbiligba And Nanka: The Real Reason For The Crisis – By Hon. Patrick Emezue

This post is without prejudice to Mr Governor’s prompt responsiveness and investigation into an earlier Petition forwarded through the Transition Committee Chairman, the Traditional Ruler, President General and Chairman of Agbiligba in that order by Nze na Ozo Cultural Association, Agbiligba.

May the Almighty God continue to be the strength of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo in his efforts to achieve his lofty goals for Anambra and Ndi Anambra.

One can imagine somebody dealing with issues in nearly 200 autonomous communities, among others, in Anambra State and was able to give prompt attention to a letter written on 14th August, 2023.

Yet Traditional Ruler and President General of a community, who are on the payrolls of the State Government, cannot attend to the meanest conflict-bound issues coming from just a part of a village since 2021.

The same Traditional Ruler and President General have allegedly put up bottlenecks to concerned citizens who volunteered themselves to restore peace and development in Nanka as a way of keying into the Anambra Solution Agenda.

Nanka Microfinance, the lifeblood of Nanka Market Women, is under lock and key placed by the regulatory authority.

Yet the multi million Naira New Yam Festival in 2023 was celebrated without any of our leaders saying anything about it. No succor to the rural women and youth.

Rev Nkeonyelu Ebo Foundation and that of Rev Father Dr Damian Nwankwo for Women and Youth Empowerment Programmes are threatened because fund for the Scheme is presently trapped in the distressed Bank.

This Reporter recently was at Agbiligba village Hall when the Chairlady of Women Wing of Nanka Patriotic Union appealed to the President General, Rev Canon John Ezike, to do something to ameliorate the suffering of people who deposited money in the Bank.

Of course, it ended there while millions are spent daily on Trouble Industry in Nanka.

All Petitions written by the Nze na Ozo Association and Umuezekeli Clan, Agbiligba Nanka, on the unnecessary crisis over the otherwise seamless selection, presentation and recognition of Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka, had all been ignored, since 2021, by the authorities- Igwe Nanka, President General, Chairman of Agbiligba and stakeholders in Nanka.

Yet they continued to work secretly, without anyone knowing, towards a goal:

*To help the New Godfather of Agbiligba, Chief Christopher Okwudili Ezenwankwor, impose Oka Family hegemony in Agbiligba village, Nanka.*

The Petition written to our amiable Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, on 14th August, 2023, has opened the faces of our leaders elected or appointed to save our community from extinction. That Petition has opened my eyes and that of others to the Truth of the Matter: Struggle for Diokpalaship of Agbiligba otherwise what was Judgement delivered in 2007 or thereabout and amicably settled by Agbiligba community doing in the investigation?

Contrary to the dictates of their offices to assist Mr Governor in enthronement of peaceful, liveable and prosperous homeland for Ndi Nanka, the Traditional Ruler, HRH, Igwe Godwin Ogochukwu Ezeilo, Obunanka of Nanka, the President General, Rev Canon John Ezike and other officials are actually bent to re-ignite and re- engineer unending crisis in Nanka. This violent wind will blow nobody any good.

Without that Petition and our going to Awka to answer to the Invitation, Ndi Nanka would not have known what is actually at stake.

We would not have known that Leaders of Nanka are working secretly to reconfigure and redraw the Traditional set up by imposing on Ndi Agbiligba their *New Diokpala*

While the Petitioners were being cajoled and pressurised to distance themselves from answering the Invitation by the Anambra State Government, Igwe Nanka and the President General busied themselves recruiting to their side persons from the Petitioners’ Family, including one Pius Otikpo, brother to Ichie Paul Ezeh, the rightful 17th Onye Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka.

Indeed, there is no art to find the mind’s constructions on the face of someone in whom I have an absolute confidence and trust.

I did not know that Rev Canon John Ezike and HRH, Igwe Godwin Ogochukwu Ezeilo, Obunanka of Nanka, with all due respects to their respective offices, would allow their exalted offices to be brought so low by people who do not mean well for the generality of our people.

Why must I be subjected to unnecessary stress and strain because of my favourable disposition to peace and development in Agbiligba and Nanka?

Why must I not be allowed to enjoy my due retirement after serving meritoriously in Public Service of Anambra State?

Why must I be allowed to die before my time on Earth?

So after suffering from 2002 to 2010 in Agbiligba and 2007- 2013 in Nanka to restore peace, it is not yet time for me to live well to rest in peace later.

Chief Damian Okoye, Omeudo Nanka, remember my personal sacrifices when we were serving our people from 2007 to 2013.

Recall the many late nights I spent in your house just to make sure many things were put in motion for the greatest good of the greatest number of Ndi Nanka.

Recall my many unfriendly trips to Abuja, Awka and other places as a result of Jacob Enemuo and his hireling.

Why must I now suffer in the hands of people who benefited a lot from my patriotic disposition?

Without your Presidency, we would not have Nanka of Today.

Why didn’t you tell me of the secret agenda behind the controversy over Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka?

Why is my Agbiligba village a troubled water where Ndi Nanka come to fish?

Why must Nanka continue to trigger internal conflict in Agbiligba since ages?

I am in possession of series of Petitions written by Nanka against Umuezekeli/Obuezekeli Clan and which were aftermath of Ebenesii – Agbiligba War. I am in possession of letter written by our brothers of Oka Agbiligba with which they set themselves off Agbiligba village because of agelong injustice meted to them by their own brothers.

These Petitions enabled and empowered me and my courageous Executives to make sure the 400- year land dispute was brought to an end. To us at that time, it was Live and Let Die. It was No Retreat No Surrender.

*We did that to ensure that Ndi Nanka do not again have reason to come into Agbiligba to cause a war of brother against brother.*

Why is Nanka trying to re-ignite and re-engineer War in Agbiligba over who is the Diokpala disguising as struggle for Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka which before the present leaders in Nanka had never posed as an issue?

During the 1950s Ebenessi- Agbiligba imbroglio, nobody tampered the Template for selection of Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka.

From 1992 to 2000, under HRH, Igwe Gilbert Nwabueze Ofomata, Obunanka of Nanka, 1991- 2015, part of Agbiligba, the so called Three and Half Wards- Umuezeoke, Abasili 1, Abasili 2 and Umudimanumoko, were suspended from Nanka.

But nobody tampered with the Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka Stool.

Igwe Nanka Ofomata, Presidents General- Chief Nwagbo Okoli and Damian Afam Ogene Okeke, distanced themselves from internal affairs of Agbiligba.

Why is Leaders of Nanka today tampering with Isi Nze Agbiligba and Nanka without following the due process as given in Nanka Town Union and Chieftaincy Constitution, 2011?

This meddlesomeness, no matter the people behind it, will not work. This lie, no matter those supporting and funding it to be Truth, will never be one.

In any case, Sir, let us continue to be kind to our fellow men; this is our first duty as humans. Let the Almighty God not bless me with anything that will not be of benefit to others. Let us additionally be kind to every age and Station. We will also not forget to be kind to all that is not treason to humanity. Otherwise, what wisdom can we find that is greater than kindness in matters like this.

Today is early enough. Tomorrow is pregnant.

Taa bu gboo. Echi di Ime.

Patrick Okeke Emezue

(Eziokwu na Eche Obodo)

Secretary of Agbiligba: 2002- 2004

Chairman of Agbiligb: 2004- 2010

Secretary General of Nanka Patriotic Union: 2007- 2013.