Bauchi partners UK govt to boost electricity supply, markets

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday in Abuja declared the interest of his administration to leverage on the Electricity Act 2023 to create an electricity sector that is efficient, affordable, and sustainable for the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry.

The Governor made this known on the participation of Bauchi at a round table on subnational electricity market organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Represented by his Deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the Governor said the state government will seize the opportunities provided by the Electricity Act 2023 to transform its electricity markets, unlock economic potential, and improve the lives of the citizens.

He noted that the Electricity Act 2023 provides states with a unique opportunity to transform and revitalize their electricity markets as the legislation offers a comprehensive framework that addresses critical issues such as competition, regulation, and private sector participation in addition to the windows opened for innovation, increased investment, and improved service delivery.

According to him, the theme of the round table which is “The Electricity Act 2023: Implications and Opportunities for State Electricity Markets,” is very timely as it is coming against the backdrop of efforts of subnational governments to boost electricity supply for economic growth and development to enhance the quality of living conditions of their people.

“Bauchi state, like other states in Nigeria, has its share of challenges in the electricity sector. We understand the need for reliable and affordable electricity to drive our industries, power our homes, and improve the overall welfare of our people. As a responsible government, we have made significant strides in improving access to electricity in rural communities.

“On coming on board, our administration deemed it necessary to take steps to restore electricity in our communities that have been yanked off the national power grid which threw them into darkness for many years before our coming into power. Part of what we have done is the procurement and installation of Transformers in many strategic locations across the state.

“Others are completion of abandoned electrification projects. We have also expanded the operational capacity of the State Ministry of Power by naming it as Ministry of Power, Science and Technology in our commitment to ensure our operations is driven by the ICT. Inspite of all these however, there is still much work to be done to advance the power sector.”

Governor Bala Mohammed said Bauchi state, with its abundant renewable energy resources, is well-positioned to take advantage of the Electricity Act 2023, hence the need to leverage on its natural assets, embrace new technologies, and attract private sector partnerships to establish a sustainable and resilient electricity market.

“I am pleased to see the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility working together to organize this round table. Their expertise and support will undoubtedly aid us in navigating the intricate landscape of implementing the Electricity Act 2023. Let us take full advantage of this platform to learn from each other’s experiences, share best practices, and lay the foundation for a brighter energy future.”

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Power, Science and Technology, Deputy Chief of Staff, Director of Power in the Ministry of Power among others.