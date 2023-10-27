8.4 C
Police bust car thieves syndicate terrorising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara States, arrest 3 suspects, recovers 4 vehicles

Police bust car thieves syndicate terrorising Sokoto ,Kebbi ,Zamfara States, arrest 3 suspects ,recovers 4 vehicles
From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force Zone 10 have arrested three suspected criminal gangs terrorising the three states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara .

The zone 10 Assistant Inspector of Police ,AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura said a Combine Team of detectives from the Zonal Intelligence Department (ZID) busted the hideout of the criminal gangs terrorising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

Statement issued in Sokoto by one 10 Sokoto consolidated ASP Ahmad Rufai,the gang specialised in car theft of various models within the above three States and dispose them within and outside our neighboring Countries.

It stated that credible intelligence led Crack Team within the zonal Command to the criminal hide out in an on completed building in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State where one Muttaka Muhammad 29 years of Zauro town was arrested.

Accordingly ,during interrogation and discreet investigation a total number of four vehicles were recovered in Kebbi State and Sokoto respectively which led to the arrest of two other members of the gang in Kebbi and Sokoto namely, Kasimu Muhammad 33 years of Dukki area Bunza LGA and Haliru Musa 35years of Baiti Area both of Kebbi State.

The zone advice the general public to inform relations or friends who lost their vehicles to come up with Proof of ownership for confirmation and claim at Zone 10 AIG Office.

AIG called on members of the public to be vigilant and security conscious in their domains, and continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies as security is everybody’s business.

The suspects will be charge to court as soon as the Investigation is completed.

The recovered vehicles included Toyota Corolla LE, Ash in colour with Chassis No. 211BR32E74124.
and Toyota Corolla LE, Ash in
Colour with Chassis No. WVBR82F94Z649604.

Others were Toyota Corolla Fish eye ,Blue in colour, with Chassis No.JT15EEB103103294 and Toyota Corolla Fish eye Blue in colour with Chassis No. JT152EEB103134442.

